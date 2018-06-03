Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Minor girl forced to strip naked over a dispute in Peshawar-Geo News

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday arrested the prime suspect involved allegedly in stripping naked a minor girl over a dispute.

The suspect was arrested from Mardan, police said.

The incident happened over a dispute between the girl's brother and another man on Wednesday.

Police on Saturday told Geo News that the girl's brother had got into an altercation with Mazhar in Hashtnagri. The former's mother Shakila Bibi and the latter's brother Zafar Ali had visited the Gulfat Hussain Shaheed Police Station to file a complaint.

"We registered the report and sent them to the hospital for medical treatment," SHO Wajid Khan said. "But during the same time, the girl who had left her uncle's house to return home was stopped by Mazhar who then stripped her."

The police officer refuted reports about the girl being paraded naked in the street.

"Area residents came to her rescue almost immediately after they saw what was happening," SHO Khan told Geo News, adding that the accused fled the site of incident.

He further added that the affected party had then visited the police for the second time in the day to report the incident.

"We registered the First Information Report (FIR) and later arrested two relatives of Mazhar. The accused is still at large but raids are under way and he will be arrested soon," the SHO said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsud also took notice of the incident.

The girl's family has claimed they are being pressured to settle the matter.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

 Updated 4 minutes ago
Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 36 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM