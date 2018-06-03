Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Addressing a press conference here along with GDA leader Pir Pagara, Fehmida slammed PPP’s performance in the province and said the party has done nothing mentioned in their manifesto-Geo News

KARACHI: Disgruntled Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza on Sunday announced to join the Grand Democratic Alliance, an alliance of various parties in rural Sindh formed last late year to rival PPP.

Addressing a press conference here along with GDA leader Pir Pagara, Fehmida slammed PPP’s performance in the province and said the party has done nothing mentioned in their manifesto.

“I don’t think there is any thing named PPP now,” she said.

She deplored the state of development in Sindh and said there is a lack of clean water and quality education in the province.

Alliances in elections is nothing extraordinary, she added.

Pagara on the occasion said that the objectives of the GDA and Fehmida are the same.

