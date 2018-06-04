CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

File photo

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested on Monday an alleged commander of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan from the vicinity of City Railway Colony.

According to the CTD, the suspect is a commander of the banned organisation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district.

The CTD officials said that the suspect was involved in bomb attack on police check posts and attack on Frontier Corps camp in Buner.

On May 5, the CTD officials said they arrested four terrorists from the city during raids.

Identified as Kamran, Abdul Rauf, Kaiftan, and Irshad — with aliases Huzaifa, Abu Rizwan, Kifayat, and Zakariya, respectively — as per CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the four alleged terrorists were rounded up during raids conducted in SITE area and near University Road.

CTD incharge Safdar further said that receipts of chanda (welfare funds) were recovered from the arrested suspects, who, according to authorities, have received terrorism-related training in Afghanistan.