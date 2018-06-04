Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 04, 2018

File photo

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested on Monday an alleged commander of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan from the vicinity of City Railway Colony.

According to the CTD, the suspect is a commander of the banned organisation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district.

The CTD officials said that the suspect was involved in bomb attack on police check posts and attack on Frontier Corps camp in Buner.

On May 5, the CTD officials said they arrested four terrorists from the city during raids.

Identified as Kamran, Abdul Rauf, Kaiftan, and Irshad — with aliases Huzaifa, Abu Rizwan, Kifayat, and Zakariya, respectively — as per CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the four alleged terrorists were rounded up during raids conducted in SITE area and near University Road.

CTD incharge Safdar further said that receipts of chanda (welfare funds) were recovered from the arrested suspects, who, according to authorities, have received terrorism-related training in Afghanistan.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 32 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Parliamentary committee session to be held on Wednesday for caretaker CM Punjab

Parliamentary committee session to be held on Wednesday for caretaker CM Punjab

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM