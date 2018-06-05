Dream for a technology university for youth fulfilled: COAS

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs meeting of NUTECH board of governors. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the inaugural meeting of the board of governors of National University of Technology (NUTECH) on Tuesday, where he said that the dream for a technology university for the youth has been fulfilled.

The charter for NUTECH was approved by President Mamnoon Hussain on February 22, 2018 and is said to be the country’s first public sector university in the realm of applied engineering technology.

During the meeting, the army chief said the country needed technicians, technologists, engineers and research, which is why technology education was being promoted among the youth.

The army chief also lauded the role of the varsity’s administration in taking it to the phase of completion and advised them to maintain a high standard of education at the university.



The classes at NUTECH will commence from September 18.