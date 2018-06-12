Foreign assets abroad: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, file photo

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan expressed dissatisfaction over a report of the State Bank of Pakistan in relation to a case pertaining to assets of overseas Pakistanis.

A three-member bench of the apex court, under Chief Justice of Pakistan and comprising Justice Umar Bandiyal and Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan, was hearing the suo motu case of Pakistani citizens who have foreign bank accounts and assets.

Governor State Bank, Secretary Finance and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue appeared before the court today.

During the hearing, the CJP inquired how much money has gone out of the country illegally. Justice Ahsan also remarked that Rs4000 billion have been sent out.

To which Governor SBP said how can he ascertain how much money was sent out and investigating it is the task for the FIA.

Justice Umar Bandiyal gave remarks that the apex court will not interfere in the issue of the amnesty scheme.

The CJP said that for the putting the country’s economy on the right track think tanks should be utilised and the platform of Law and Justice Commission is present.

In the previous hearing, the SC in its order to the SBP, had stated that details of all transactions above $50,000 should be submitted to the court.