Wednesday Jun 13 2018
5,000kg gutka recovered from Karachi

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Sindh Rangers recovered 5,000 kilogrammes of Indian gutka from Karachi’s Mauripur Road, Geo News reported Wednesday morning. Photo: file

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers recovered 5,000 kilogrammes of Indian gutka from Karachi’s Mauripur Road, Geo News reported Wednesday morning.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the Indian gutka was brought to Pakistan using the route passing from Afghanistan to Balochistan and then Karachi.

The spokesperson also said that the seized ghutka has been valued around Rs6 to Rs6.5 million, adding that the ghutka has been handed over to the Customs authorities.  

Police detain 25 suspects, including 'gutka' manufacturer, in Karachi

Four suspects were detained during a raid carried out last night in the city's Baldia Town

On November 29, 2017, law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation conducted in Orangi Town area of Karachi and rounded up 20 suspects and recovered contraband from the detainees.

LEAs also took into custody a gutka manufacturer in SITE area, they said, during a raid conducted Tuesday night.

Police stated that they also seized the gutka manufacturing machine.

