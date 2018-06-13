SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad from the Federal Investigation Agency.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a case pertaining to dual nationality holders at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked, “There are no laws regarding officers who are dual nationals.”

“We want to survey those officers who hold dual nationalities,” Justice Nisar added.

The chief justice directed the FIA to submit details of the dual-national ambassadors appointed in foreign countries, and observed that he wants the data to be passed on to the government.

“The government can use the data to draft laws against those officers who are dual nationals,” Justice Nisar remarked.