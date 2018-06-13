Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
Web Desk

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad from the Federal Investigation Agency. 

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a case pertaining to dual nationality holders at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked, “There are no laws regarding officers who are dual nationals.”

“We want to survey those officers who hold dual nationalities,” Justice Nisar added.

The chief justice directed the FIA to submit details of the dual-national ambassadors appointed in foreign countries, and observed that he wants the data to be passed on to the government.

“The government can use the data to draft laws against those officers who are dual nationals,” Justice Nisar remarked. 

More From Pakistan:

NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

 Updated 4 hours ago
It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC orders Musharraf to return to Pakistan by 2pm Thursday

SC orders Musharraf to return to Pakistan by 2pm Thursday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM