Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Rodents chew cash worth INR 1.2 million in an ATM in India

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

In a bizarre incident, rodents chewed up close to INR 1.2 million in an ATM machine in Assam's Tinsukia district in India.

According to reports in The Hindu, the ATM in question had been out of order since May 19, with technicians being called in on Juen 11 to fix the machine.

However, when technicians cracked open the machine, they found piles of shredded cash, mostly INR 500 and INR 2,000 notes.

A video doing rounds on social media shows ATM compartment laden with feces all over.

The video also shows a voice saying, "And here we have a mouse. An entire mafia here," as the bank workers lift the cover on a box containing a pile of chewed money.

According to Tinsukia district Superintendent of Police, Mugdhajyoti Mahanta, the maintenance company had called its engineer from Kolkata to repair the ATM.

"When the engineer and other officials opened the ATM on June 11, they found destroyed notes and also found a dead mouse inside the ATM," the superintendent said.

A police complaint has been filed and the incident is currently under investigation.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

 Updated yesterday
WATCH: Young Pakistani boy wins the internet with football tricks

WATCH: Young Pakistani boy wins the internet with football tricks

Updated yesterday
Mexicans jubilant over World Cup win trigger earthquake sensors

Mexicans jubilant over World Cup win trigger earthquake sensors

 Updated 2 days ago
Scientist launches hunt for Loch Ness 'monster DNA'

Scientist launches hunt for Loch Ness 'monster DNA'

 Updated 3 days ago
Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

 Updated 4 days ago
Minnesota online sensation raccoon captured atop skyscraper

Minnesota online sensation raccoon captured atop skyscraper

 Updated 5 days ago
Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

 Updated 7 days ago
Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

 Updated 7 days ago
Polish folk instrument revival brings lost music to life

Polish folk instrument revival brings lost music to life

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM