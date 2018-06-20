Rodents chew cash worth INR 1.2 million in an ATM in India

In a bizarre incident, rodents chewed up close to INR 1.2 million in an ATM machine in Assam's Tinsukia district in India.



According to reports in The Hindu, the ATM in question had been out of order since May 19, with technicians being called in on Juen 11 to fix the machine.

However, when technicians cracked open the machine, they found piles of shredded cash, mostly INR 500 and INR 2,000 notes.

A video doing rounds on social media shows ATM compartment laden with feces all over.

The video also shows a voice saying, "And here we have a mouse. An entire mafia here," as the bank workers lift the cover on a box containing a pile of chewed money.



According to Tinsukia district Superintendent of Police, Mugdhajyoti Mahanta, the maintenance company had called its engineer from Kolkata to repair the ATM.

"When the engineer and other officials opened the ATM on June 11, they found destroyed notes and also found a dead mouse inside the ATM," the superintendent said.

A police complaint has been filed and the incident is currently under investigation.