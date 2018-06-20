Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Taliban kill 30 Afghan soldiers in first major attack since ceasefire

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

In this photo taken on June 17, 2018, Afghan Taliban militants and residents stand on a armoured Humvee vehicle of the Afghan National Army (ANA) as they celebrate ceasefire on the third day of Eid in Maiwand district of Kandahar province. — AFP FILE

KABUL: Taliban militants killed 30 Afghan soldiers and captured a military base in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday, the provincial governor said, their first major attack since a ceasefire for the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The three-day Taliban ceasefire ended on Sunday.

Provincial governor Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai said the Taliban attacked two security posts in the early hours. Abdul Aziz Bek, head of the Badghis provincial council, said one military base was targeted, in the district of Balamerghab.

“Large numbers of Taliban came from several directions,” Bek said. “After hours of heavy fighting 30 Afghan security forces were killed and the Taliban captured the base.”

Fifteen Taliban were killed in other areas of the province overnight, he said, adding that the militants prepared their attacks and did reconnaissance of the area during their ceasefire.

The Taliban said heavy fighting was continuing and that so far “tens” of soldiers had been killed.

Naqibullah Amini, spokesman for the Badghis police, confirmed the death of 30 soldiers and said the Taliban killed four soldiers in separate attacks on security checkpoints in the same district.

The government also called a ceasefire for the holiday and Taliban fighters headed into cities across the country over the weekend as both sides celebrated the end of the fasting month of Ramazan.

President Ashraf Ghani extended his unilateral ceasefire, initially due to end on Wednesday, by 10 days.

Some have criticised his ceasefire, which allowed the Taliban to freely enter government-held areas, including the capital, Kabul.

“The consequences could be disastrous,” a senior Western diplomat in Kabul said this week.

The Taliban are fighting to oust US-led NATO forces and defeat Ghani’s US-backed government to restore sharia, or Islamic law, after their ouster by US-led forces in 2001.

Comments

More From World:

UK PM calls US images of migrant children ‘deeply disturbing’

UK PM calls US images of migrant children ‘deeply disturbing’

 Updated 5 hours ago
Iran may accept OPEC oil production increase with conditions: Iranian weekly

Iran may accept OPEC oil production increase with conditions: Iranian weekly

 Updated 5 hours ago
EU copyright law passes key hurdle

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

 Updated 7 hours ago
Saudi Arabia's women drivers get ready to steer their lives

Saudi Arabia's women drivers get ready to steer their lives

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pope criticises Trump administration policy on migrant family separation

Pope criticises Trump administration policy on migrant family separation

 Updated 8 hours ago
Number missing in Indonesia ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180: police

Number missing in Indonesia ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180: police

 Updated 9 hours ago
Israeli planes hit 25 targets in Gaza

Israeli planes hit 25 targets in Gaza

 Updated 9 hours ago
Taliban kill 30 Afghan soldiers, take base in first major attack since ceasefire

Taliban kill 30 Afghan soldiers, take base in first major attack since ceasefire

 Updated 10 hours ago
Facebook, Apple CEOs blast ‘inhumane’ Trump immigration policy

Facebook, Apple CEOs blast ‘inhumane’ Trump immigration policy

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM