Saturday Jun 23 2018
Pakistan tied for third in World Corporate Golf Final 1st round

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

Member of Pakistan corporate golf team Zain Tahir plays shot during the World Corporate Golf Challenge at Cascais, Portugal. Photo: Geo News
 

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL: Pakistan have tied for third after the first round of the World Corporate Golf Challenge Final 2018 taking place in Cascais, Portugal.

A comeback on the back nine helped the Pakistan team to jump to the third spot from their previous 13th position.

The Pakistani duo of Zain Tahir and Tahir Mehmood Zahid were paired with the Indian gold corporate team comprising Rahul Divan and Ghautamin in the first round. India are currently ranked seventh on the table.  

Pakistan previously finished as runner-up in the World Final 2016 and as the second runner-up in World Final 2017.

This year's tournament has brought together the world’s largest network of corporate golf days, with national winners from approximately 30 countries in action. 

Earlier this month, Pakistan finished sixth in the final of the Amateur Golf World Cup held in Mauritius.

World Corporate Golf Challenge will conclude on June 24, 2018. 

