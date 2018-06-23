Pakistan, Turkey relations achieved new heights during Erdogan’s term: Shehbaz

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan photographed with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Tarabya Mansion on August 27, 2016. Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Turkey/file

Pakistan and Turkey relations achieved unprecedented heights during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s term in office, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a Turkish news agency, former chief minister Punjab further said: “The brotherly relations between Turkey and Pakistan achieved unprecedented heights during President Erdogan’s term in office. He invested his personal energy and commitment to upgrading bilateral ties.”

He added, “I believe the President’s [Erdogan] slogan of "social justice" in all walks of life captures the spirit of the times and lays the foundation of the people’s welfare. I believe that post-June Turkey will be pivotal to shaping regional and global dynamics.

“We are also inspired and impressed by the bold foreign policy pursued by Turkey under the dynamic leadership of President Erdoğan, especially his solidarity and support for the oppressed, particularly the people of Kashmir, Palestinians [and] Rohingyas,” Shehbaz added.

The PML-N chief then wished the Turkish president luck for the June 24 snap elections.