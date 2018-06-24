Can't connect right now! retry
CJP orders action after accepting petitions of missing persons' families

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said he is certain that state institutions are not responsible for missing persons.

"I am certain that my institutions are not behind missing persons," the chief justice said during a hearing of the missing persons case at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

"I am saddened over the missing persons issue," the CJP told Sindh IGP Amjad Javed and provincial heads of intelligence agencies who appeared in the top court's Karachi Registry for the hearing of the case. 

Justice Nisar remarked, "Not only the youth but even men as old as 57 years are missing."

"I have also said this before, missing persons should be recovered," the CJP told the Sindh IGP and the provincial heads of intelligence agencies.

He further said, "If anyone's loved ones have been killed then they should also be informed. At least they will get some peace."

During the hearing, Justice Nisar asked the relatives of the missing persons to come forward. 

The judicial staff accepted their petitions relating to the missing persons after which the chief justice ordered action on them. 

Justice Nisar also ordered the heads of law enforcement agencies to establish special cells for the return of missing persons. 

While the hearing was under way, the chief justice also admonished a woman for misbehaving with the court's security staff while protesting for the recovery of her loved one.  

The chief justice had summoned Director General Rangers Sindh, Inspector General Police and provincial heads of intelligence agencies in the case on Saturday. 

Justice Nisar issued orders for the appearance of the security heads during his visit to district courts in Larkana.

Some people had come up to the chief justice and complained that their relatives were missing and their whereabouts were still unknown, said a press release issued by the apex court.

During the hearing, a woman thumped the CJP’s dice, which agitated Justice Saqib Nisar.

The woman later tendered unconditional apology to the CJP. “I came out because of these people but the woman did contempt of court,” said Justice Nisar.

“You are a daughter that is why forgiving you, otherwise would have sent to jail,” he said to the woman.

