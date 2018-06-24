Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jun 24 2018
By
AFP

Sri Lanka arrests villagers for killing leopard

By
AFP

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

File photo of a leopard. Photo: AFP

Police in Sri Lanka on Sunday arrested two men accused of beating a leopard to death in a 'sickening' attack that was captured on film and sparked revulsion.

The pair were accused of killing the big cat on Thursday after it attacked nearly a dozen people in a village 330 kilometres north of Colombo.

Gruesome images of the leopard, a protected species in Sri Lanka, being savagely beaten were shared on social media, generating widespread disgust.

"It is sickening to see these images," wildlife deputy minister Palitha Thewarapperuma told parliament as he promised swift action to arrest the perpetrators.

Police said the two men were remanded in custody by a court as investigations continued to track down the others responsible.

"We have the two main suspects in custody, but we are looking for 10 others who have aided the killing," a police spokesperson said.

Sri Lanka's leopards are on the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of endangered animals.

Harming leopards in Sri Lanka is punishable by jail terms up to five years. The wild population of leopards on the island is estimated at fewer than 1,000.

Six people were jailed in March 2016 after posting photos online showing them skinning a sea eagle alive.

Comments

More From World:

Trump calls for deporting illegal immigrants with 'no judges or court cases'

Trump calls for deporting illegal immigrants with 'no judges or court cases'

 Updated 2 hours ago
French delegation detained in Turkey during election

French delegation detained in Turkey during election

 Updated 2 hours ago
32 Fula civilians killed in Mali attack: local group

32 Fula civilians killed in Mali attack: local group

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rotterdam says 'considerable' fuel oil spilled in harbor

Rotterdam says 'considerable' fuel oil spilled in harbor

 Updated 2 hours ago
Zimbabwe rally blast injured 41: minister

Zimbabwe rally blast injured 41: minister

 Updated 7 hours ago
Restaurant asks Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders to leave

Restaurant asks Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders to leave

 Updated 10 hours ago
'We want the children free!': a cry from inside migrant detention centre

'We want the children free!': a cry from inside migrant detention centre

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan on way to revival, reemergence, says new envoy to US

Pakistan on way to revival, reemergence, says new envoy to US

Updated 14 hours ago
Discarded napkin helps US police crack 32-year-old murder mystery

Discarded napkin helps US police crack 32-year-old murder mystery

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM