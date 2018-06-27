Captured on camera: Thrill, joy as Argentina fans celebrate dramatic win

Marcus Rojo's stunning finish four minutes from time kept Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes alive to see off Nigeria 2-1 on Tuesday and set up a last 16 meeting with France

Updated Wednesday Jun 27 2018

Here are some clicks of fans' elation and joy as they celebrated the drama from last night:

Fans of Argentina celebrate as they watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Nigeria on a giant screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 26, 2018. Argentina won by 2-1. Photo: AFP


Fans celebrate as they watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Nigeria on a giant screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 26, 2018. Argentina won by 2-1. Photo: AFP


Argentina fans celebrate as they watch the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 26, 2018. Photo: AFP


A banner of Argentina´s forward Lionel Messi is displayed during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. Photo: AFP


Argentina fans react during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. Photo: AFP


Retired Argentina forward Diego Maradona (top C) reacts before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018. Photo:AFP


A fan (R) wears a mask of Argentina´s forward Lionel Messi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. Photo:AFP


Cover image: Argentina´s defender Marcos Rojo (lower) celebrates his goal with Argentina´s forward Lionel Messi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018. Photo: AFP