Captured on camera: Thrill, joy as Argentina fans celebrate dramatic win
Marcus Rojo's stunning finish four minutes from time kept Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes alive to see off Nigeria 2-1 on Tuesday and set up a last 16 meeting with France
By
Web Desk
Updated Wednesday Jun 27 2018
Here are some clicks of fans' elation and joy as they celebrated the drama from last night:
Cover image: Argentina´s defender Marcos Rojo (lower) celebrates his goal with Argentina´s forward Lionel Messi during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26, 2018. Photo: AFP