Belt and Road Initiative key contributor to global connectivity: Pakistan envoy

Ambassador Masood Khalid stresses on creating predictable, stable environment in region to enable the initiative to realise its true potential.

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid said that eight early harvest projects have already been completed and fourteen more projects are in the pipeline with about $19 billion worth of Chinese investment under the Belt and Road Initiative.



Masood was delivering a keynote speech at the 2018 Belt and Road International Forum themed as “The Win-Win of the Belt and Road Initiative” on June 28. The forum was attended by more than 200 guests including diplomats, experts and think tanks.

The Pakistan ambassador appreciated the Belt and Road Initiative launched by the Government of China and termed it an important contributor to global connectivity.

He stressed on the need to create a predictable and stable environment in the region to enable the initiative to realise its true potential of creating a community of shared future.

Masood highlighted the time-tested and all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China, which has been further strengthened after the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Belt and Road International Forum was hosted by China World Peace Foundation, China Internet Information Centre, Beijing International Peace Culture Foundation and Jiangsu Normal University.