Supreme Court orders completion of PIA audit within 10 weeks

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the auditor general of Pakistan to submit audit details of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the last decade within the next 10 weeks.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a case pertaining to the privatisation of the national carrier.

The top court ordered immediate start of the audit with the Terms of Reference (ToR) to be submitted in the next 15 days.

At the beginning of the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that retired captain Shujaat Azeem, the former special assistant to the prime minister on aviation, be allowed to travel conditionally. 

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered to remove Azeem's name from the Exit Control List.

Immediate improvements not possible: PIA

During hearing of a case regarding the condition of the national carrier, the PIA administration informed the Supreme Court on Friday that bringing immediate improvements to the company was not possible. 

According to the documents submitted by the PIA administration, Pakistan's unfavourable circumstances have affected the airline, and that losses on most routes and excess staff were the primary reasons behind the airline's financial situation.

Immediate improvements in airline not possible, PIA tells Supreme Court

National carrier's administration said country's political situation has affected the airline

According to PIA, most aircraft have been grounded since last year. Political interference and a largely demotivated staff have added to the challenges faced by the national carrier, the response stated.

The airline's total loss has reached Rs406 billion, with a total of just Rs111 billion assets. PIA's administration further informed the top court that the airline's staff lacked the required experience and expertise. The airline is operating on the same pattern as government departments, PIA's response stated.  

SC bars use of Markhor logo 

The Supreme Court, while hearing a suo motu case earlier this week on the use of the Markhor logo on PIA planes in place of the national flag, banned recruitment of new pilots until the court announced its verdict in the case.

“Improve the bathroom conditions instead of using pictures of the Markhor,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked, adding that favouritism had harmed the institution.

On May 13, the Supreme Court had temporarily barred PIA from using the Markhor logo on the tail of its planes instead of the national flag.

