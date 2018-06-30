Maryam Nawaz says decision to return linked with mother’s condition

Maryam Nawaz was addressing media in London/ Geo News screen grab

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Safdar said on Saturday that her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her return to the country depends on Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition, who has been on ventilator since weeks.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing media in London, where she said that the father-daughter duo are likely to return to Pakistan soon.

She said that the PML-N is being targeted, adding that it is not possible to keep the party out of the public’s reach.

Nawaz’s narrative has reached every house and the public knows whom to vote for, said the former first daughter.

The Pakistani nation will make a better decision for democracy, she said.

“It is Nawaz’s fear that those who didn’t work before have started delivering and those who have Nawaz’s hand over them will win. Our voters will vote only for ‘Lion’,” said Maryam.

Maryam also said she would return back to Pakistan on the first available flight as soon her ailing mother's condition improves.

When asked about the National Accountability Burea's (NAB) sudden proceedings, Maryam refused to comment on the matter.

Maryam will be contesting the forthcoming elections from NA-127 and PP-173 constituencies of Lahore.

On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before accountability in the corruption references against the Sharif family.

On June 14, Nawaz and Maryam left for London to meet ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been under treatment for cancer since last year.

The former prime minister and his family members are facing three corruption references in the accountability court — Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments — in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.