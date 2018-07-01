Zulfiqar Ali Shah posted as principal secretary to Sindh governor

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday transferred and posted Zulfiqar Ali Shah as principal secretary to Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, according to a notification issued by Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.



An officer of BS-20, Shah had been working as a secretary with Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, the notification said.

He was, however, posted as principal secretary to the Sindh governor with immediate effect.

Shah was posted against an existing vacancy, the notification added.