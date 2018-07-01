Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 01 2018
By
AFP

44 dead in bus crash in northern India: police

By
AFP

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

The bus crashed into a gorge in the Himalayas. Photo: AFP

At least 44 people were killed in northern India Sunday when a passenger bus crashed into a gorge in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, police said.

"44 people have died in the accident. At least 3 others are injured. The rescue work is still ongoing," Deepesh Chandra Kala, a disaster management officer from Pauri Garhwal district where the accident occurred, told AFP.

The accident happened on the Pipali-Bhoan motorway and rescue operations are under way. 

According to Indian media reports, 20 bodies have been recovered so far.

About 45 passengers were travelling in the mini bus which was headed for Ramnagar from Bhoan, the reports said.

The reason for the accident is not yet known.

