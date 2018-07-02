Can't connect right now! retry
Water in country's dams at lowest-ever level

Monday Jul 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The combined water storage capacity in the country’s dams is at its lowest point in history, Geo News reported on Monday citing sources.

According to officials of the Indus River System Authority, the country’s dams are facing an acute water shortage due to the lack of rains this year.

Officials said the total capacity stands at 900,000 acre-feet with the country’s two biggest dams — Tarbela and Mangla — holding 128,000 acre-feet and 718,000 acre-feet respectively.

Officials also said that the water capacity at Chashma Barrage is 44,000 acre-feet only.

With Pakistan on the brink of a severe water crisis, the Supreme Court chief justice is also helping to resolve the matter and recently chaired a meeting of experts wherein it was decided that two dams would be made in the country on a war-footing. 

