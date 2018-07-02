Seems Nawaz would boycott elections a week before polls: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Monday that it seems former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will call for boycott a week before polls.



Speaking to media at Darbar-Aaliya Morha Sharif, he said that Pakistan’s economy is under pressure due to the flawed policies of previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, adding that if given chance in the coming election, PTI would resolve water crisis in Islamabad on urgent basis.

The PTI leader said that his party won’t struck any deal with the Pakistan Peoples Party to come into the corridors of power.

“The way things are going it looks like Almighty Allah wants to take an important task from Imran Khan,” he added.

During his visit, Umar requested shrine's caretaker to do special prayers for his win in the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported citing sources that Nawaz and Maryam plan to return to Pakistan in a week. The decision to return to Pakistan was made after a consultation with senior leaders of the PML-N as well as pressure from some party workers, sources disclosed.

Further, a suggestion to have Maryam Nawaz return to Pakistan before Sharif himself is under consideration as well, sources added.

The PML-N supremo and the former first daughter, according to the sources, intend to lead their party's campaign ahead of the upcoming general election of 2018.