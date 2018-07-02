Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Seems Nawaz would boycott elections a week before polls: Asad Umar

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Monday that it seems former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will call for  boycott a week before polls.

Speaking to media at Darbar-Aaliya Morha Sharif, he said that Pakistan’s economy is under pressure due to the flawed policies of previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, adding that if given chance in the coming election, PTI would resolve water crisis in Islamabad on urgent basis.

The PTI leader said that his party won’t struck any deal with the Pakistan Peoples Party to come into the corridors of power.

“The way things are going it looks like Almighty Allah wants to take an important task from Imran Khan,” he added.

During his visit, Umar requested shrine's caretaker to do special prayers for his win in the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported citing sources that Nawaz and Maryam plan to return to Pakistan in a week. The decision to return to Pakistan was made after a consultation with senior leaders of the PML-N as well as pressure from some party workers, sources disclosed.

Further, a suggestion to have Maryam Nawaz return to Pakistan before Sharif himself is under consideration as well, sources added.

The PML-N supremo and the former first daughter, according to the sources, intend to lead their party's campaign ahead of the upcoming general election of 2018.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP declares 20,700 polling stations 'sensitive'

ECP declares 20,700 polling stations 'sensitive'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Water Commission gives 3 months to industries for installing treatment plants

Water Commission gives 3 months to industries for installing treatment plants

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan football exports go up by more than 10 percent

Pakistan football exports go up by more than 10 percent

 Updated 4 hours ago
Police arrest social activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi

Police arrest social activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Have no political affiliation with Sheikh Rasheed, says chief justice

Have no political affiliation with Sheikh Rasheed, says chief justice

 Updated 6 hours ago
SHC adjourns Rao Anwar sub-jail hearing until July 11

SHC adjourns Rao Anwar sub-jail hearing until July 11

 Updated 6 hours ago
July 25 elections to change fate of country, says Imran

July 25 elections to change fate of country, says Imran

Updated 5 hours ago
Nisar says contesting elections against PML-N, PPP leadership

Nisar says contesting elections against PML-N, PPP leadership

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS confirms death sentences of 12 'hardcore terrorists'

COAS confirms death sentences of 12 'hardcore terrorists'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM