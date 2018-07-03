Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
REUTERS

May looking forward to full discussion with cabinet on Brexit: spokesman

REUTERS

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

May will meet senior ministers at her country residence Chequers on Friday/ photo: Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May told her cabinet on Tuesday that she was looking forward to a full discussion on Brexit policy where decisions will be taken on the future partnership with the European Union, her spokesman said.

“The PM looked forward to the full discussion which will take place at Chequers on Friday when decisions will be taken on the future partnership the UK is seeking with the EU and the content of the upcoming white paper,” the spokesman told reporters.

May will meet senior ministers at her country residence Chequers on Friday to resolve some of their differences over Brexit and to agree the contents of a so-called white paper policy document.

