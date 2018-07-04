Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
REUTERS

Indonesia says at least 29 dead in ferry sinking, search goes on

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

A combination picture shows survivors of KM Lestari Maju boat in the waters of Selayar island, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, July 3, 2018. Pictures taken July 3, 2018. Photo: Antara Foto/Handout/RelawanBNPB/via Reuters
1

JAKARTA: At least 29 people died after a ferry sank near Indonesia's Sulawesi island, officials said on Wednesday, as rescue teams searched for dozens of missing passengers a day after the country's latest ferry disaster.

Tuesday's sinking came a few weeks after an overcrowded ferry sank on Lake Toba, one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes, claiming more than 200 lives.

The regional disaster mitigation agency said 29 people were confirmed dead in Tuesday's accident and 41 remained missing. Another 69 passengers had been rescued.

Emergency responders searched Lake Toba, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, on Thursday, days after an overcrowded ferry sank there. Officials said more than 190 people had been aboard. Photo: Reuters
 

The ferry was carrying an unknown number of vehicles when it began to fill with water and sink. The vessel was close to shore and the captain ran it onto a reef in a bid to help the rescue effort, a transport ministry official told Reuters.

Television images on Tuesday showed dozens of passengers hanging on to the keeling vessel or bobbing in the water wearing life jackets.

Indonesia suffers frequent boat sinkings, with basic safety rules often flouted and vessels overloaded.

After last month's sinking, one of the deadliest in nearly a decade, a two-week search and rescue effort located the vessel at a depth of 450 m (1,500 ft) with victims trapped inside, but technical and logistical challenges forced the recovery to be called off.

Comments

More From World:

Son of Daesh leader killed in Syria's Homs

Son of Daesh leader killed in Syria's Homs

 Updated 3 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey reiterates she will not run for president

Oprah Winfrey reiterates she will not run for president

 Updated 8 hours ago
Fresh navy video shows Thai cave boys in 'good health'

Fresh navy video shows Thai cave boys in 'good health'

 Updated 9 hours ago
UK police declare major incident as two people fall ill near Salisbury

UK police declare major incident as two people fall ill near Salisbury

 Updated 10 hours ago
Former Malaysian PM Najib charged with criminal breach of trust

Former Malaysian PM Najib charged with criminal breach of trust

 Updated 9 hours ago
Trump administration rolls back racial diversity guidelines for colleges

Trump administration rolls back racial diversity guidelines for colleges

 Updated 10 hours ago
Top US Supreme Court candidates' views on abortion under scrutiny

Top US Supreme Court candidates' views on abortion under scrutiny

 Updated 11 hours ago
Trump reveals why he CAPITALISES certain words in his tweets

Trump reveals why he CAPITALISES certain words in his tweets

 Updated 16 hours ago
Poland's president announces retirement of Supreme Court chief

Poland's president announces retirement of Supreme Court chief

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM