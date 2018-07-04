Can't connect right now! retry
SC summons provincial IGs over illegal occupation of official residences

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned inspectors general (IGs) of all four provinces on July 6 (Friday) in a case pertaining to illegal occupation of official residences.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing a case regarding illegal occupation of official residences by police officials also summoned a record of ongoing cases in lower courts and stay orders issued on the residences in question. 

During the hearing, the additional attorney general claimed that the provincial IGs are not cooperating.

“In Islamabad alone, 200 official residences have been illegally occupied by police officials,” the additional attorney general said.

“We apprised the IG Islamabad but he is not cooperating with us,” he lamented adding that the situation is similar in Karachi.

To this, the chief justice questioned as to why the IGs are not cooperating.

Justice Nisar then said, “Ask the IGs to appear in court whether via helicopter or plane.”

However, the additional attorney general said it was not possible for the IGs to appear immediately and asked for the hearing of the case to be adjourned till Friday.

Adjourning the hearing of the case till July 6, Justice Nisar ordered that all four IGs appear for the hearing and files be presented of illegally occupied residences on which stay orders were given.

