Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two dignitaries exchanged ideas on matters of mutual interest and regional security. The current peace and security situation in Afghanistan was also brought under discussion during the meeting, the ISPR statement said.

Ambassador Dr Zakhilwal lauded the role of COAS General Bajwa in improvement of bilateral ties between the two countries, the statement added. 

