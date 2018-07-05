FIA nabs Lahore blackmailer who used inappropriate videos to harass woman

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said Wednesday night it had arrested one person for allegedly harassing a woman by blackmailing her with the use of inappropriate videos, Geo News reported.

According to the cyber crime wing of the agency, a certain Rizwan Ahmed had filed a written complaint with the FIA that a person by the name of Abdullah was harassing and blackmailing his wife by using inappropriate videos.



Khalid Anees, the deputy director of the FIA's cyber crimes department, Abdullah — the suspect — was apprehended from a restaurant here at the city's Mall Road and video data recovered from his mobile phone.



Abdullah is a resident of the Chishtian district, Anees said, adding a first information report (FIR) had been registered against him.