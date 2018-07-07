Can't connect right now! retry
Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

BACKGROUND: The Starbucks Coffee logo is pictured on a cup at one of the coffee chain's stores in Boca Raton, Florida, US, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files
 

NEW YORK: Starbucks was back in hot water Friday, three months after a branch manager called the police on two black men — this time for seemingly mocking a customer with a stutter.

When the customer, called Sam, gave his drink order in a Philadelphia Starbucks on June 27, he stuttered over his name.

The barista replied "Okay, S-s-s-sam" and, as he handed over the iced coffee to Sam, the latter found the label was marked "SSSAM," according to friend and business school student Tan Lekwijit, who reported the incident on Facebook.

When Sam emailed the company to complain, he was offered $5 credit. But Lekwijit said Starbucks had "missed the point" and took to Facebook to "raise awareness".

"It was about how you treat people with speech impairments, not how you write names," he wrote.

"I am writing this not because I want to get anybody into trouble, but because I want to raise awareness among the employees," he added.

"There are many people with speech disorders who are in a worse position than my friend's and struggle with self-esteem and self-confidence.

"Getting this kind of treatment from people, especially service employees, only scars them — and I beg Starbucks employees to have this in mind."

Starbucks announced on Twitter Thursday that the employee had been sacked.

"We have zero tolerance for discrimination and are addressing this immediately," the company wrote on Lekwijit's Facebook page.

On May 29, Starbucks closed more than 8,000 US stores to train 175,000 employees against racial bias, following outrage sparked by the April 12 arrest of two black men in a different Philadelphia branch.

The manager called the police after one of them asked to use the restroom and the pair sat waiting for a third person without ordering anything.

A video that went viral showed uniformed officers questioning then handcuffing the two men, who put up no resistance, while a white client repeatedly asks an officer, "What'd they do? What'd they do?"

Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Warren Buffett as world's third richest person

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hurriyat leaders detained in IoK ahead of Wani's martyrdom anniversary

 Updated 9 hours ago
Eleven killed, at least 45 missing as torrential rain pounds Japan

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canada woman breaks silence on Trudeau groping allegation

 Updated 10 hours ago
Canada heat wave death toll hits 54

 Updated 10 hours ago
Coach of Thai boys trapped in cave offers apology to parents

 Updated 10 hours ago
New York's Met Museum pulls in record 7.35 million visitors

 Updated 10 hours ago
Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

 Updated 13 hours ago
Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

 Updated 16 hours ago
