pakistan
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
PALPA members to donate three-day salary to Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dam fund

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

The Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) announced on Wednesday, it will contribute towards the fund announced for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam. Photo: File
 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) announced on Wednesday its members will contribute three days salary to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

"To show solidarity towards a noble cause raised by Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan of raising funds for the much-needed dams, PALPA and its members proudly announce it will be contributing three days salary towards the fund," the statement by PALPA read. 

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar himself has himself donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money. 

The CJP's donation was the first contribution to the said account, according to a press release on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

Afridi 'pledges' Rs1.5 million for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams fund

The former cricket said he would be donating Rs500,000, while his foundation the Shahid Afridi Foundation would be donating Rs1 million towards the construction of the dams

A day earlier, Pakistan's former cricket captain Shahid Afridi "pledged" Rs1.5 million to the fund.

On Monday, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said officers of the Pakistan armed forces would also contribute towards the fund.

During a hearing last week, the Supreme Court had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand.

Furthermore, the apex court had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

The account bears Account number 03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN number PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of the two dams. 

