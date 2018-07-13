COAS confirms death sentences of 12 terrorists

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed on Friday death sentences of 12 'hardcore terrorists', according to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.



The convicts were tried by special military courts. Additionally, six convicts have been awarded life imprisonment.

The terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism and were involved in attacks on Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions, and killing innocent civilians.



Moreover, the suspects were also involved in attacking Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan prisons, which resulted in the death of two officials and four prisoners. At least 21 others were also injured in the attack.

Overall, the 12 terrorists were involved in killing of 99 persons—including seven civilians, 92 Armed Forces personnel and injuring 58 others.



Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

Details of convicts:

Ghani Rehman

The convict, son of Fazal Rehman, was a member of the proscribed organisation and involved in attack on Bannu and DI Khan prisons.

He was also involved in an attack on Armed Forces personnel which claimed the life of Captain Fasih Babar Amin among three other soldiers.

The convict was awarded death sentence after he confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Abdul Ghazi

Ghazi, son of Sabeel Khan, was involved in an attack on LEAs which resulted in deaths of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Yousaf, Havildar Habib Gul, Havildar Muhammad Tahir along with the other soldiers.

Zia ur Rehman and Javid Khan

Both the convicts, who belong to a banned outfit, were involved in the killing of Major (retd) Khairul Haseeb, Superintendent of Police (Elite Force Bannu) and seven other police officials.



Muhammad Zubair

Zubair, son of Nawab Shah, was involved in an attack which claimed the lives of Captain Safer Khan, Assistant District Officer Karim Khan, Naib Subedar Muhammad Fayaz, Naib Subedar Fazal Wahid and 17 other soldiers.

Umar Nawaz



Nawaz was convicted of planning attack which resulted in deaths of Subedar Said Karim, Subedar Shoukat, Naib Subedar Akhtar Munir, 11 other soldiers and two civilians. Sixteen other people were also injured in the attack.

Sajid Khan



Khan, son of Sher Rehman, was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in deaths of Subedar Janas Khan, Naib Subedar Kamran Khan, Havildar Sajid Khan along with eight other soldiers.

The convict was also involved in the destruction of a telephone exchange and an educational institution.

Haibat Khan

The convict was involved in orchestrating an attack on troops which claimed the lives of Naib Subedar Ali Amir, Havildar Badshah Khan along with 13 other soldiers.

He was also involved in collecting funds for the illegal activities.

Ahmed Shah

Shah was involved in the killing of civilian Mian Mushtaq, former nazim Awami National Party, Subedar Sahib Gul Afridi and Havildar (retd) Namoos Khan.

Baz Muhammad

Baz Muhammad was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan which resulted in the death of two soldiers.

Momeen Khan

Momeen Khan, son of Noor Haleem Shah, was involved in an attack on LEAs personnel and kidnapping of three peoples. Firearms and explosives were recovered from his possession.

Suleman Bahadur



Suleman Bahadur was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan as well as firing on the houses of civilians, which resulted in the death of a soldier and wounded four others.