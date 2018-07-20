Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
AFP

Diving school! Neymar teaches kids to fall and roll

By
AFP

Friday Jul 20, 2018

Neymar reacts after a tackle during the Russia 2018 World Cup match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara on Monday. Photo: AFP
 

RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar took a swipe at his critics on Thursday with a tongue-in-cheek video in which he teaches children how to dive.

The Brazilian superstar was widely lambasted at the World Cup for his theatrical reactions to challenges which often left the world´s most expensive footballer wincing and rolling on the ground.

However, on Thursday, he took to Instagram to get his revenge.

"One, two, three, go!" shouts Neymar as around a dozen youngsters fall to the ground of a parking lot.

"That's a free-kick!" screams the Brazilian breaking into fits of laughter.

The video was released with a hashtag #ChallengeDAFALTA, the free-kick challenge in Portuguese.

During the recent World Cup, the player's antics sparked the "Neymar Challenge" where he was widely mocked.

In Mexico, a football club organised a competition in which contestants attempted to roll the entire length of the pitch.

Comments

More From Sports:

Fakhar smashes Pakistan’s first double ODI ton after record opening partnership

Fakhar smashes Pakistan’s first double ODI ton after record opening partnership

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Pakistan post record-breaking 399 for Zimbabwe to chase

Pakistan post record-breaking 399 for Zimbabwe to chase

 Updated 10 minutes ago
Liverpool sign goalkeeper Alisson in record 72.5-million-euro deal

Liverpool sign goalkeeper Alisson in record 72.5-million-euro deal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Training ground in tatters for Pakistan hockey team ahead of Asian Games

Training ground in tatters for Pakistan hockey team ahead of Asian Games

 Updated 9 hours ago
England to host Pakistan for ODI, T20I series before World Cup 2019

England to host Pakistan for ODI, T20I series before World Cup 2019

 Updated 24 hours ago
NFL Cowboys stay atop Forbes list of world's richest sport teams

NFL Cowboys stay atop Forbes list of world's richest sport teams

 Updated yesterday
Kuldeep Yadav gets India call for start of England Test series

Kuldeep Yadav gets India call for start of England Test series

 Updated yesterday
Asian Games venues '95 per cent ready' but potential pitfalls remain

Asian Games venues '95 per cent ready' but potential pitfalls remain

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI to clinch series

Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI to clinch series

Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM