ECP links foul language case to Khattak’s election result

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday linked the election result of PTI leader Pervez Khattak to the verdict of a case against him for using foul language in speeches.



The electoral body had earlier sent notices to former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak, ex-speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using indecent language during their election campaigns.



Lawyers of the political leaders appeared before the commission today.

As the hearing against Khattak, Sadiq, and Rehman went under way, ECP instructed the legal counsels of the three leaders to submit an affidavit.

Later, the commission linked the case's verdict to Khattak's poll results.

ECP had sent notices to the politicians on the basis of media reports suggesting the use of foul language by these figures.

Earlier on July 18, the electoral body had summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over the alleged use of foul language against rival political parties and candidates.



The PTI chief, at a political gathering in Narowal, had said that any PML-N worker with a clear conscience would not go to the airport to receive Nawaz Sharif. "And whoever will go to receive him will be a donkey (fool)," he had said.

Imran’s counsel Babar Awan had appeared before the federal body and stated that the word 'donkey' was an ordinary term.