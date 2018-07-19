Can't connect right now! retry
Asiya Ansar

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

Asiya Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's counsel Babar Awan told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today that the word 'donkey' is an ordinary term. 

He made the remarks after appearing before the ECP, which had summoned the PTI chief over his use of foul language against rival political parties and candidates.

Awan informed the ECP that the party chief is busy campaigning in Lahore and thus could not appear today. 

He then played Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq’s video clip in which the former National Assembly speaker had made derogatory remarks against the PTI, to which the ECP’s member from Punjab, Altaf Ibrahim, remarked that more notices are also going to be issued.

Awan stated further that the use of the word donkey is normal, explaining that even teachers use this word in their classrooms. However, the ECP did not buy the explanation. 

On the ECP’s insistence that such terms not be used in electioneering, Awan submitted a written assurance on behalf of his client vowing not to use such terms. 

The ECP, in a suo motu notice, had directed the PTI chief or his counsel to appear before its four-member bench today.

"The notice has been taken on the basis of media reports," the ECP said on Wednesday.

Earlier, at a political gathering in Narowal, Imran had said that any PML-N worker with a clear conscience would not go to the airport to receive Nawaz Sharif.

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

The ECP taking a suo motu notice directs the PTI chief or his counsel to appear before its four-member bench on Thursday

“And whoever will go to receive him will be a donkey (fool)," he had said.

Calling PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif a conman, the PTI chief had also said that anyone with a living conscience would not vote for the PML-N.

On Monday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also asked the ECP to take action against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak and Imran Khan for hurling abuses at political opponents.

PPP leader Maula Bux Chandio said Imran and Khattak have polluted politics with their indecent language.

“Had Khattak done anything in the past five years he would have talked about that, and not hurl abuses,” he said, in an apparent reference to a video showing Khattak hurling abuses at the PPP.

