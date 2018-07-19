ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued notices to three more politicians over alleged use of foul language in their speeches.



The ECP sent notices to former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, ex-speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using indecent language during their election campaigns.

The ECP has asked the three politicians to either appear personally, or through their counsels, before it on July 21 and present an explanation in this regard.

According to the ECP, the notices were taken on the basis of media reports suggesting the use of foul language by these figures.



Meanwhile, the ECP also asked PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi to submit his reply over an inflammatory speech by Friday (tomorrow).



Earlier, the election commission had summoned PTI chief Imran Khan over his alleged use of indecent language against rival political parties and candidates during electioneering.



Imran’s counsel Babar Awan appeared before the ECP today, taking the stance that the word 'donkey' was an ordinary term.

Awan informed the ECP that the party chief was busy campaigning in Lahore and thus could not appear before it.

The ECP, in a suo motu notice, had directed the PTI chief or his counsel to appear before its four-member bench on Thursday.

Imran, at a political gathering in Narowal, had said that any PML-N worker with a clear conscience would not go to the airport to receive Nawaz Sharif.

"And whoever will go to receive him will be a donkey (fool)," he had said.