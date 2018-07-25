In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

Several of Pakistan’s nearly 106 million registered voters stepped out to cast their ballot

Pakistan voted on Wednesday for the country’s second consecutive democratic transfer of power.

Polling began at 8AM across the country's 85,307 polling stations and continued until 6PM despite calls by several major parties, including PML-N, PPP and PTI, to extend the polling time by an hour.

The parties had complained of “a slow voting process” and thus sought more time to facilitate voters — a request that was dismissed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The election campaign was marred by violence with three candidates killed in targetted attacks and culminated with a suicide blast outside a polling station in Quetta which claimed at least 30 lives.

However, undeterred, several of Pakistan’s nearly 106 million registered voters stepped out to cast their ballot, including women in areas where they previously stood disenfranchised due to various issues.

