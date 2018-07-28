Politicians in the National Assembly for the first time

Bilawal Bhutto, Rana Sanaullah, Ali Zaidi, Ali Ameen Gandapur are among the politicians who will be serving as member-elect of the NA for the first time. Photo: File

Where a number of political bigwigs such as Asfandyar Wali, Siraj-ul-Haq, and Farooq Sattar failed to win a single seat in the 2018 general election, several other politicians will be gracing the National Assembly for the first time ever.

Here are some such prominent political leaders:

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who took part in his first ever elections, managed to grab a seat in the NA.

Despite losing in Lyari from NA-246 Karachi South 1 to PTI and in NA-8 Malakand, he won from the PPP’s stronghold of NA-200 Larkana 1.

Bilawal won the polls with 84,426 votes, while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's (MMA) Rashid Mehmood Soomro garnered 50,200 votes to be ranked second.

Rana Sanaullah

Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: File

Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah is also one of the politicians who will be entering the NA for the first time.

Sanaullah had previously won provincial seats, but this time around he contested for an NA seat from NA-106 Faisalabad 4 constituency and won by securing 106,319 votes. He defeated PTI’s Nisar Ahmad who got 103,799 votes.

Ali Zaidi

PTI’s central senior vice president Ali Zaidi with party members. Photo: Facebook

PTI’s central senior vice president and a close friend of Imran Khan, Ali Zaidi won his seat from NA-244 Karachi East 3 constituency.

Zaidi received 69,475 votes while former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail Ahmed was the runner-up with 31,247 votes.

Fawad Chaudhry

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

After political stints with different political parties, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry contested the 2018 elections on PTI ticket after joining the party in 2016.

Chaudhry won his seat from NA-67 Jhelum 2 after securing 93,102 votes. PML-N’s Raja Matloob Mehdi came in second with 82,475 votes.

Faisal Vawda

Faisal Vawda with party workers after the win. Photo: Facebook

One of the big names from PTI, Faisal Vawda, defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif from NA-249 Karachi West 2 constituency.

Vawda secured 35,344 votes while the former Punjab chief minister was the runner-up with 34,626 votes.

Ali Amin Gandapur

PTI's Ali Ameen Gandapur after win. Photo: Twitter

PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur is also among those will be serving as member-elect of the NA for the first time, after stints in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and the cabinet.

Gandapur contested elections from NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan 1 and created an upset after he defeated Jamiat Ulema-e Islam – F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was contesting on MMA's ticket.

Gandapur received 80,236 votes, while the JUI- F leader managed 45,457 votes.