Three transgender people wounded in knife attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three transgenders were wounded in a knife attack by unknown people in Peshawar’s Sarband area.

Police said that the injured transgender people were shifted to a hospital, where they were provided first aid.

The condition of the injured transgenders is said to be out of danger.

The members of the transgender community said that they were attacked when they were going to invite more transgenders to a private ceremony.

Police has registered a case of the attack and started investigation. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar has taken notice of the incident and given orders for the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Earlier this year, a transgender person and friend were shot dead in Peshawar after unidentified persons opened fire when the two were in a rickshaw on Ring Road, en route to Patang Chowk from Iqbal Plaza.

Police said the transgender person was identified as Daniyal alias Chukti and her friend as Aizaz, whose bodies were sent to Khyber Medical College for post-mortem.