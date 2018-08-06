CJP takes suo motu notice of brutal torture on 10-year-old boy

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of brutal torture on Zohaib, a 10-year-old resident of Shaikhupura, Punjab, by a local cleric.

The minor, according to reports, was tortured by a prayer leader of a mosque over allegations that he stole a few rupees from the mosque.

The boy’s father – a labourer – visited Police Station Saddar Shaikhupura to get an FIR registered against the cleric but was reportedly expelled from there by officials who refused to register the case.

Taking notice of the matter, the chief justice has issued notices to DPO Shaikhupura to appear in court on August 7 along with officials of the concerned police station.