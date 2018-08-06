SC grants 45 more days to complete survey in Bani Gala encroachment case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday accepted Survey of Pakistan's request to grant additional time to complete a survey ordered in the Bani Gala encroachment case.

As the hearing went under way today, Deputy Surveyor General Noor Illahi apprised the court that 4.5 kilometres of the covering drain had been surveyed, however, 17.5 kilometres of the area was still pending.

Illahi requested the apex court to grant an additional 45-days' time to complete the survey. Accepting the request, the court ordered the survey to be completed within the stipulated time.

"The survey of covering drain and federal capital is extremely important but the court will not grant any more time than it already has to complete the task," the chief justice noted.

The additional attorney general then apprised the court that survey of the Gun Club was also yet to be completed. "It would be advisable if the surveyor general is summoned," they said.

Noting that any delay in the implementation of the court's order will not be tolerated, Justice Nisar summoned the surveyor general to appear before the court tomorrow.

The hearing was then adjourned till Tuesday.

The case

Last year, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's residence, are illegal.

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran's petition seeking the court's intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.