Bushra Bibi’s daughter joins PTI

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi (C) with her daughter and her friend at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: The daughter of Bushra Bibi – the wife of prime minister nominee Imran Khan – has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Geo News reported on Monday.

Mehru Hayat, Bushra Bibi’s daughter from her past marriage, joined the Imran Khan-led PTI along with her friend, Farah Khan.

Bushra Bibi said on the occasion that working to resolve women’s issues remains her foremost priority.

The PTI earlier today formally nominated Imran Khan as the party's candidate for prime minister, after emerging victorious in the general elections held countrywide on July 25.

Imran married Bushra Bibi, his spiritual adviser, in a private ceremony in February this year. His marriage to the mother-of-five is his third, and her second. She was previously married to a senior customs official named Khawar Fareed Maneka.