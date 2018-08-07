SHC directs ECP to withhold Faisal Vawda's NA-249 victory notification

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withhold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Faisal Vawda's NA-249, Karachi victory notification.



The order came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif challenged the results of NA-249, Karachi constituency in the SHC earlier today.

Further, the SHC ordered ECP to submit a reply in the case by August 10.

PTI's Faisal Vawda won against Shehbaz from the constituency during the July 25 polls. Vawda had received 35,344 votes while Shehbaz bagged 34,626 votes.



Earlier today, in his petition filed in the SHC, Shehbaz requested for a vote recount in the constituency.

“There were massive irregularities and a vote recount should be ordered in the constituency,” the petition stated.

“PTI’s Faisal Vawda only won from NA-249 owing to irregularities in the vote count process,” it added.

The SHC had approved Shehbaz’s request for an urgent hearing of the petition.

Earlier on Sunday, Shehbaz also requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct a recount in NA-249.