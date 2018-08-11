Gujranwala teacher attacks principal over non-payment of salary

The teacher, who was identified as Aqeel, beat up school principal Aijaz Yousaf over non-payment of his salary. Photo: Geo News

GUJRANWALA: A teacher in Gujranwala allegedly beat up the prinicpal of his school with a chair over non-payment of salary.

The teacher, who was identified as Aqeel, beat up school principal Aijaz Yousaf over non-payment of his salary.

Three other teachers, including a woman, were injured as they tried to break up the fight.

The school principal said Aqeel had earlier registered a case against him in the labour court.

Moreover, Civil Lines police said the principal has requested that a case be registered against Aqeel. However, police said they will register the case after Yousaf's medical report.

On the other hand, raids are being conducted to catch Aqeel, who has been missing since the incident, police added.