Pakistan Railways to run 5 special trains this Eid

Pakistan Railways also announces 25pc discount for passengers of all classes of all trains on first, second day of Eid. — Geo News FILE

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways has decided to operate five special trains to facilitate the passengers this Eid, besides a special discount of 25 percent on the first and second day of the Eid.



According to a Pakistan Railways spokesman, the approval has been given by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Mohammad Aftab Akbar to facilitate the passengers in celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with their relatives.

The first train will depart on August 19 from Quetta at 7 AM and after passing through Jacobabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Lahore and Lala Musa, it will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 1.30 PM.

The second special train will depart from Karachi City Railway Station on Aug 19 at 10 AM and passing through Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Nowshera, it will reach Peshawar Cantt Station the next day at 10.30 PM.

The third train will leave from Karachi Cantt Station on Aug 20 at 11 AM and after passing through Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur and Multan Cantt, it will reach Lahore the next day at 7.15 PM.

The fourth special train will depart from Rawalpindi on Aug 21 at 7 AM and will reach Multan Cantt the next day at 10 PM.

The fifth Eid train will leave Multan Cantt Station on Aug 25 at 7 AM and via Muzaffargarh, Kundian, Mianwali, Attock City and Hasanabdal, it will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 10 PM.

The Pakistan Railways will also give a special discount of 25 percent to passengers on the first and second day of Eid. The discount will be for all classes of all the trains.

Akbar further informed that Pakistan Railways had offered free travel facility for senior citizens for the first and second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Passengers can avail the offer in all classes of all the trains on Aug 22 and Aug 23. Over 65 years old senior citizens will have to show their original national identity cards for the reservation and free ticket.