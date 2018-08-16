COAS approves death sentences of 15 terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday confirmed death sentences awarded to 15 terrorists involved in attacking armed forces/ law enforcement agencies of Pakistan and civilians, said a press release issued by ISPR.



The terrorists tried by special military courts were found involved in the killings of 45 people including four civilians, 41 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/ Police Officials and injuring 103 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

Six other convicts have also been awarded life imprisonment.

1. Khiwal Muhammad S/O Babo Rahman. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Captain Bilal Kamran, Havildar Yousaf Khan along with 4 soldiers and injuries to 39 others. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Saddam Ullah S/O Sher Nawab Khan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Havildar Ghulam Yasin, Havildar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havildar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Izhar S/O Bakhat Buland, Jan Bacha S/O Bacha Rawan, Sharafat Ali S/O Muhammad Amin and Habibullah S/O Ghulam Ahad. All the convicts were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians, destruction of an educational institution and attacking Armed Forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of civilian Siraj Ud Din, civilian Shah Nazar, Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Ilyas, Havildar Muhammad Naseer, Havildar Muhammad Qayyum along with 5 soldiers and injuries to 12 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

4. Said Ullah S/O Awal Jan, Zar Muhammad S/O Sakhi Mar Jan and Alif Khan S/O Sardar Khan. All the convicts were members of a proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Gul Tayaz along with a soldier and injuries to 2 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

5. Mujahid S/O Yar Wali. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in the destruction of Government Boys and Girls Primary Schools, Sheikhmal Khel (Khyber Agency). He was also involved in causing the death of a soldier and injuries to 2 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

6. Tariq Ali S/O Bawar Shah. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Sub Inspector Umer Khayam along with 3 police officials and injuries to 6 others. He was also found in possession of a firearm. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

7. Israr Ahmed S/O Taj Muhammad. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in the killing of Police Constable Ijaz Ahmed, Mst Zarmina and injuries to 2 other civilians. He was also found in possession of fire-arm. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

8. Kaleem Ullah S/O Hayat Ullah. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in causing the death of civilian Jibraheel and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in injuries to a soldier. He was also found in possession of firearm. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

9. Muhammad Rehman S/O Sher Ramzan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization. He was involved in causing the death of Naik Ahmed Wafa by slaughtering him with a knife. He also kidnapped 2 soldiers for ransom. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

10. Fayaz Ullah S/O Muhammad Nawaz Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Shahzad Pervez. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.