No Eid holidays for PM Imran

PM Imran Khan on his way to office on August 19. Photo: PTI/ File

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan will be spending his first Eid holidays as the Prime Minister of Pakistan working.

According to reports, the PM has decided not to go to Bani Gala, his private residence, over the course of Eid-ul-Azha and will instead be spending the holidays working at his military secretary’s residence.

A day earlier, during the first session of the federal cabinet, PM Imran tasked his cabinet to work 14 hours a day, telling them that he will himself work for more than 16 hours, sources had informed Geo News.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had moved to the military secretary’s residence where he will be residing during his tenure.

The military secretary’s residence is located in the PM House colony.

During his first address to the nation on Sunday after assuming office, PM Imran said the country will begin an austerity drive to reduce debt and announced that he will live in a three-bedroom house instead of the palatial Prime Minister House.

PM Imran had arrived to work on the weekend after his post-morning workout. His pictures had gone viral, with people commending his healthy lifestyle.

The pictures were shared on PM Imran's official Facebook page with the title: "No holiday when there is a country to be run, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached office."