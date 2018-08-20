Khan's first cabinet meeting: Tea without biscuits and 14-hour workdays

ISLAMABAD: It appears that austerity and simplicity will be key themes for the ministers and advisers in Prime Minister Imran Khan's federal cabinet as well.



On Monday, the prime minister held his first official meeting with his recently sworn-in ministers where they were served only tea without biscuits or any other refreshments, sources told Geo News, an indication that the cricketer-turned-politician is determined to keep a tight check on the cabinet's expenses as well.

According to sources, members of Imran's cabinet rose from their seats to welcome him to the meeting on Monday. Khan congratulated the cabinet members for taking oath of their respective offices.

Sources informed Geo News that the prime minister tasked his cabinet to work 14 hours a day, telling them that he will himself work for more than 16 hours.

He directed the cabinet members not to waste tax payers' money, adding that they will have to cut down expenses.

Khan said the cabinet would meet once or more in a week, despite the fact that he wished to summon the meeting everyday, the sources said further.

Speaking further to the members, he said he would not have allowed them holidays, had there not been Eid vacation announced, according to sources.

The prime minister told the ministers that they were part of his cabinet and they would all have to forget their families.