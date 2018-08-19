Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Aug 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Imran Khan reaches office after morning workout

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Aug 19, 2018

A day after assuming office, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived to work on a weekend post-morning workout. 

The pictures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief went viral on social media, with people commending his healthy lifestyle. 

The pictures were shared on PM Imran's official Facebook page with the title: "No holiday when there is a country to be run, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached office."

Donned in a tracksuit, Imran is seen carrying a notebook in his right hand with a group of men escorting him. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed charge of office after taking oath as Pakistan’s 22nd premier on Saturday.

Imran, who outvoted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif in the PM election on Friday, was administered the oath by President Mamnoon Hussain.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Imran was presented a guard of honour at Prime Minister House.

