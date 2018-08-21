Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Armed forces wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis: DG ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Aug 21, 2018

'May Allah Almighty bless our motherland peace and prosperity', the COAS said in his message on Eid. — FILE image

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has wished a very happy Eid-ul-Azha to fellow Pakistanis on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Maj Gen Ghafoor, in a tweet late Tuesday, said: "The armed forces of Pakistan wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis."

He also conveyed a message of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion, in which he wished peace and prosperity to the nation.

"May Allah Almighty bless our motherland peace and prosperity," the COAS said in his message on Eid.


