Thursday Aug 23 2018
COAS Bajwa pays respect at Roza e Rasool in Madina Munawara

Thursday Aug 23, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina-al-Munawara on Thursday, informed ISPR.

COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa also offered Nawafil prayers at Riaz-ul-Jannah in Masjid an-Nabawi.

General Bajwa met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman at Mina on Tuesday night, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman congratulated the Army Chief on performing Hajj. The two dignitaries discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security.

Prince Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand. He also expressed his best wishes and support to the newly elected government in Pakistan, the ISPR said.

COAS General Bajwa thanked His Highness for his wishes and support for Pakistan, the statement added. 

