Wednesday Aug 29 2018
Desire to enhance cooperation, British high commissioner tells FM Qureshi

Wednesday Aug 29, 2018

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew on Wednesday told Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that his government desires to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Drew called on FM Qureshi and congratulated him on assuming the office. 

He also expressed the desire of his government to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, peace and security, and development cooperation, a press release stated.

Qureshi thanked the high commissioner and expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral cooperation.

He emphasised on the need to promote trade and economic linkages and greater people to people contacts between the two countries.

The foreign minister also appreciated the role being played by the Department for International Development (DFID) in providing assistance in health and education sectors.

