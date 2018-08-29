No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS on SWA visit

COAS was briefed about stabilisation operations and progress of fencing along Pak-Afghan Border in Waziristan/ photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that no conflict ends through kinetic operations alone, adding that there is always a post-operation rehabilitation and development effort, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The COAS visited South Waziristan Agency today, where he addressed combined Jirga of elders from North and South Waziristan. Commander of Peshawar Corps and IGFC KP (South) were also present on the occasion.

General Bajwa said that peace has largely returned, however, few IED incidents have recently taken place in North Waziristan .

He said that while stability operations continue alongside border fencing, socio-economic progress is also catching up.

COAS said that terrorism and development can’t go together, therefore, collectively it needs to be ensured that the unrest doesn’t return, the ISPR stated.

The COAS asked the local population to remain vigilant as the main stakeholder to retain the attained peace and stability in the area.

The ISPR said that the COAS was briefed about stabilisation operations and progress of fencing along Pak-Afghan Border in Waziristan at Angoor Adda. The ISPR said that the COAS appreciated quality and speed of work.

The army’s media cell said that the tribal elders thanked the COAS for restoration of peace in the area, merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development in the area.

They also assured COAS of their unflinching support to security forces and the state, read the ISPR statement.

The tribal leaders also mentioned a requirement for additional communication infrastructure, electricity, water, educational institutions and upgraded cellular network facilities, said the ISPR.

The army chief thanked local tribal elders for their support and cooperation for the security forces. He said that the suggestions offered by tribal elders are valid and most of these are already included in the mid to long term development plan of the government, the ISPR added.